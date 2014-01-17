QND announces annual fund drive goal Posted: Friday, January 17, 2014 2:23 PM EST Updated: Friday, January 17, 2014 2:23 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Quincy Notre Dame kicks off its annual fund drive.



This year's campaign co-chairs Ralph Oakley and Jennifer Winking announced this year's goal Friday morning. They hope to raise $418 thousand dollars this year to help to local families pay for a Catholic education.



"With the tremendous support of the community and the talent and the love and the drive of all the people involved in the campaign I'm hopeful it will be successful again this year," said Winking.



In total the annual fund drive has raised more than 11 million dollars.

