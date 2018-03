Crews on scene of Omaha building collapse Posted: Monday, January 20, 2014 12:40 PM EST Posted:

NBC News Channel/WOWT

Omaha, Neb. (WGEM) - Rescue crews and firefighters are on the scene of a reported explosion and building collapse in Omaha, Nebraska.



NBC affiliate WOWT reports that crews responded to the International Nutrition building in Omaha just around 10 a.m. Monday.



We'll provide more details as they become available.