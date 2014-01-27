No vote yet on garbage pick-up - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

No vote yet on garbage pick-up

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Quincy aldermen have yet to vote on the future of garbage pick-up in the city.


The issue did not come up again at their city council meeting Monday night, and hasn't been discussed since the garbage committee meeting on January 13th, where no recommendation was made.

Mayor Kyle Moore says city leaders are currently drafting an ordinance, which would include raising the garbage sticker fee to $1.50 with at least a three percent escalator, to bring to the aldermen.

He says he also wants to wait to have the vote until all of the aldermen are present.

He hopes that could happen in the next couple of weeks.  

