Governor declares propane supply emergency Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2014 2:23 PM EST Posted:

For those using propane, you might want to check your tank levels.



Illinois Governor Pat Quinn has declared a propane supply emergency because of the continued shortage across the state.



The declaration lifts regulations on drivers, allowing them to drive across the river to fill tanks.



Drivers can also work longer in a 24-hour period, allowing them to driver farther to pick up more supplies.