Second person sentenced in Shelby County robbery case

A second person involved in the 2013 robbery of a Shelby County bank was sentenced to prison Monday morning in St. Louis.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Savannah Berger, 26, was sentenced to 32 months for her involvement in the armed robbery. She pled guilty to conspiracy to commit bank robbery.The co-defendant, Cody Barger, 26, was sentenced in October to 97 months in prison. He pled guilty to bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.The robbery occurred Jan. 17, 2013 at the Community State Bank in Clarence when police say Cody Barger walked in with a handgun and demanded money. Authorities made the first arrest after a citizen followed Barger and reported his location. Savannah Barger was arrested a day later for her connection to the robbery.