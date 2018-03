Phones back up at Clark County Sheriff's Office Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2014 2:01 PM EST Posted:

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says phones were back online Friday morning after an outage the night before.



Dispatchers at the sheriff's office told WGEM News Thursday night they'd be without long distance service for "several hours" due to fiberoptic line issues.



Those with emergencies were asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff's Office, and they would radio information back to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.