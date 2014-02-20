Keokuk business owner indicted on fraud charges

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -
A Phoenix, Ariz. man who owns three Keokuk businesses is facing federal charges of bank fraud and loan application fraud.
According to court documents, Alan Israel defrauded the Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust through loan proceeds and bank accounts beginning in Aug. 2010. Israel owns Lexington Square, Lexington Place and Lexington Square Real Estate.
Israel isn't managing any of the Keokuk businesses at this time and will go to trial April 7.
The Iowa Attorney General's Office accused Israel of Medicaid fraud in a "first of it's kind" lawsuit in 2013. Read "Lexington Square owners charged with fraud."