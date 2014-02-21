Citizen's Fire Academy to begin soon Posted: Friday, February 21, 2014 10:13 PM EST Posted:

Local residents will have an opportunity to see what it's like to be a firefighter.



The Quincy Fire Department will hold a 10-week program called the Citizen's Fire Academy beginning March 18th.



The purpose is for residents to learn more about being a firefighter. Quincy Firefighter Jerry Smith says the program will have a small classroom portion, but its mainly hands on.



"We go through a full fire evolution; as far as pulling up to a fire, hooking the hose up to a fire hydrant, advancing the hose line into the fire, and actually putting the fire out," said Smith. "And also doing search and rescue in that fire."



For more information, call the Fire Department at 217-228-4459.





