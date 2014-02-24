Operations resume after fire at Quincy's Knapheide facility - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Operations resume after fire at Quincy's Knapheide facility

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Knapheide Vice President of Human Resources Jim Rubottom says operations are back to normal after a fire at its facility Monday morning.

Firefighters and emergency crews responded to Quincy's Knapheide facility at 24th and Koch's Lane after large compressor went up in flames.

Tri-Township Fire Assistant Chief Darren Smith says crews found a 200 horsepower compressor on fire with a lot of smoke coming from the area. Smith says the room where the compressor is located is mostly concrete, so there was very little risk of the fire spreading.

A WGEM News crew on the scene saw fire trucks from Tri-Township Fire and Quincy Fire Department on site, along with Adams County EMS. Several firefighters were walking along the roof of the building.

Black smoke was visible coming from the building, but no injuries were reported.
