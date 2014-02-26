Robotics Club's robot ready for regionals

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
After weeks of building and testing the perfect robot, some Quincy students are ready to see how it performs against the best competition.
Quincy Robotics Club members are finishing last minute details before going to their regional competition in Pekin, Illinois this weekend.
Six team members helped assemble a robot that met regional regulations.
Nicholas Billeter said building the robot was hard work, but also very rewarding.
"This is a lot of fun, we learn a lot doing it, and it just feels really good to say I've been able to build a robot," said Billeter.
The club leaves Thursday for the three day competition, and the top three teams from regionals move onto the worlds competition.