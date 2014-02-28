Illinois State Police: First concealed carry permits in the mail

5,000 people will soon receive their concealed carry permit in the mail."They have done a good job of implementing the concealed carry training and regulations," Democratic Senate Senator John Sullivan said Friday in front of a group at an Adams County Farm Bureau luncheon in Quincy.Instructors from Great River Firearms Training also were on hand to discuss the application process."It's all done online and some people don't have the technical expertise to do that, so we've been able to help a number of our shooters to get the application online and filed with police," instructor Phil Alexander said.With Friday's announcement, instructor Matt Courtney says he hopes to receive his permit in the mail sometime next week."We put our applications in as instructors back in late December and we're just following the procedures and waiting like everybody else," Courtney said.Courtney says he just wants to make sure everything goes smoothly with the process."I don't want to have to back track and start things over again," Courtney said. "As long as it's right when it's done, I'm okay with the wait."So far, Illinois State Police officials have denied 300 applications and have received challenges from police departments for about 800 applications, but as of three weeks ago, none of those challenges came from local counties.To qualify for a concealed carry permit, you need to be at least 21 years old with a valid FOID card, complete a training course and pass a criminal background check.Law enforcement can also file any objections to your application.