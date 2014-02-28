6 kids escape house fire in Quincy Posted: Friday, February 28, 2014 9:51 PM EST Posted:

Six kids safely made it out of a Quincy home after the attic caught fire



Firefighters were called to 1231 Locust around 7:45 p.m.



Captain Chad Hummel says someone driving by spotted smoke coming from the attic and ran to the door.



Inside were six kids who didn't realize the house was on fire.



A 14-year-old was babysitting and got everyone out safely, even a puppy.



Fire officials have been on scene most of the Friday evening and they say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Damage was minimal.



