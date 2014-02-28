6 kids escape house fire in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

6 kids escape house fire in Quincy

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Six kids safely made it out of a Quincy home after the attic caught fire

Firefighters were called to 1231 Locust around 7:45 p.m.
   
Captain Chad Hummel says someone driving by spotted smoke coming from the attic and ran to the door.
   
Inside were six kids who didn't realize the house was on fire.
   
A 14-year-old was babysitting and got everyone out safely, even a puppy.
   
Fire officials have been on scene most of the Friday evening and they say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
   
Damage was minimal.

