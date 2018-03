Missouri road closed due to wintry conditions Posted: Sunday, March 2, 2014 10:42 PM EST Posted:

Icy conditions have closed one Missouri road in our region.



Route H west of Hannibal, which is the road that connects US 36 and Missouri highway 19, is closed.



Officials with MODOT say this is because the road is covered in snow, and conditions could be icy.



They say they do not recommend traveling through tomorrow morning.