Finance committee approves 2nd Street grant application

Posted: Monday, March 3, 2014

Street improvements near the riverfront in Quincy could help bring new jobs to the city. But first, the city needs some state-approved funding before it can tackle second street between Hampshire and Maine.



Monday night, Quincy's finance committee approved a grant application through the Illinois Department of Transportation Economic Development Program to improve a two-block stretch of 2nd Street.



The whole project would cost $430,000, with help from the city and Kohl Wholesale. In addition, Kohl would hire 22 full time positions, and city planner Chuck Bevelheimer said that's an incentive for the grant.



"The requirement that IDOT has is that for five years, they have to track the 22 full time jobs, and that's an agreement that they sign into between the city and Kohl," Bevelheimer said. "And Kohl has always been in good in the past with job creation and activities, this is the third project the city has worked with Kohl, and they've always created way more jobs than they say."



The grant application now heads to the full city council for approval.



