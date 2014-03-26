QPS board agrees on settlement with resigning high school teacher

The Quincy School Board agreed on a resignation settlement with a high school graphics teacher during Tuesday morning's special meeting.According to documents released by the school district, William Twaddle resigned effective Tuesday, March 25 and both parties agreed on a financial settlement. School Board President Stephanie Erwin would not reveal why Twaddle resigned, or why he was given a financial settlement.The settlement documents state:The settlement consist of a $27,642.64 payout for Twaddle that will be divided into eight payments through November 30, 2014. Twaddle will also retain his health insurance through that date.Twaddle has had recent legal troubles. Court documents reveal Twaddle was arrested Jan. 30, 2013 on multiple charges including felony driving on a revoked license, reckless driving and fleeing to elude a police officer. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving on a revoked license and the fleeing charge in August and was sentenced to 12 months probation and 30 days in jail.