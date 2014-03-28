WGEM Weather Radios - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WGEM Weather Radios

Come by and visit the WGEM team and have your weather alert radio programmed!

  • Monday, April 24 - Hy-Vee in Fort Madison (2606 Avenue L)
  • Monday May 1: - Hy-Vee in Quincy (3700 Broadway)
  • Monday May 8: - Lowe’s in Hannibal (3651 Stardust Drive)
  • Monday, May 15 - Hy-Vee in Keokuk (3111 Main Street)
  • Monday, May 22 - Hy-Vee In Macomb (1600 East Jackson Street)
  • Wednesday May 24: - Hy-Vee in Quincy (1400 Harrison Street)

To help get you started, look for your county code in the list below:

Illinois (IL: 017_ _ _)

  • Adams: 001
  • Brown: 009
  • Calhoun: 013
  • Cass: 017
  • Fulton: 059
  • Greene: 061
  • Hancock: 067
  • Henderson: 071
  • Knox: 095
  • Mason: 125
  • McDonough: 109
  • Mercer: 131
  • Morgan: 137
  • Pike: 149
  • Schuyler: 169
  • Scott: 171
  • Warren: 187

Missouri (MO: 029_ _ _)

  • Audrain: 007
  • Clark: 045
  • Lewis: 111
  • Knox: 103
  • Lewis: 111
  • Marion: 127
  • Pike: 163
  • Ralls: 173
  • Scotland: 201
  • Shelby: 205

Iowa (IL:017_ _ _)

  • Des Moines: 057
  • Jefferson: 101
  • Lee: 111
  • Louisa: 115
  • Henry: 087
  • Van Buren: 177
