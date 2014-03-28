WGEM Weather Radios

Come by and visit the WGEM team and have your weather alert radio programmed!

Monday, April 24 - Hy-Vee in Fort Madison (2606 Avenue L)

Monday May 1: - Hy-Vee in Quincy (3700 Broadway)

Monday May 8: - Lowe’s in Hannibal (3651 Stardust Drive)

Monday, May 15 - Hy-Vee in Keokuk (3111 Main Street)

Monday, May 22 - Hy-Vee In Macomb (1600 East Jackson Street)

Wednesday May 24: - Hy-Vee in Quincy (1400 Harrison Street)

To help get you started, look for your county code in the list below:

Illinois (IL: 017_ _ _)

Adams: 001

Brown: 009

Calhoun: 013

Cass: 017

Fulton: 059

Greene: 061

Hancock: 067

Henderson: 071

Knox: 095

Mason: 125

McDonough: 109

Mercer: 131

Morgan: 137

Pike: 149

Schuyler: 169

Scott: 171

Warren: 187

Missouri (MO: 029_ _ _)

Audrain: 007

Clark: 045

Lewis: 111

Knox: 103

Marion: 127

Pike: 163

Ralls: 173

Scotland: 201

Shelby: 205

Iowa (IL:017_ _ _)