WGEM Weather Radios

Come by and visit the WGEM team and have your weather alert radio programmed!
- Monday, April 24 - Hy-Vee in Fort Madison (2606 Avenue L)
- Monday May 1: - Hy-Vee in Quincy (3700 Broadway)
- Monday May 8: - Lowe’s in Hannibal (3651 Stardust Drive)
- Monday, May 15 - Hy-Vee in Keokuk (3111 Main Street)
- Monday, May 22 - Hy-Vee In Macomb (1600 East Jackson Street)
- Wednesday May 24: - Hy-Vee in Quincy (1400 Harrison Street)
To help get you started, look for your county code in the list below:
Illinois (IL: 017_ _ _)
- Adams: 001
- Brown: 009
- Calhoun: 013
- Cass: 017
- Fulton: 059
- Greene: 061
- Hancock: 067
- Henderson: 071
- Knox: 095
- Mason: 125
- McDonough: 109
- Mercer: 131
- Morgan: 137
- Pike: 149
- Schuyler: 169
- Scott: 171
- Warren: 187
Missouri (MO: 029_ _ _)
- Audrain: 007
- Clark: 045
- Lewis: 111
- Knox: 103
- Marion: 127
- Pike: 163
- Ralls: 173
- Scotland: 201
- Shelby: 205
Iowa (IL:017_ _ _)
- Des Moines: 057
- Jefferson: 101
- Lee: 111
- Louisa: 115
- Henry: 087
- Van Buren: 177