Three kids released from hospital following Lewis County bus crash Posted: Friday, April 4, 2014 2:16 PM EDT Posted:

Three kids injured in Tuesday's school bus rollover in Lewis County, Missouri are back home with their families.



Blessing Hospital spokesperson Donna Rupert says two more kids still remain at the hospital in good condition.



One child remains hospitalized at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Spokesperson Abbey Wuellner says that child has been slightly upgraded to fair condition.



Thirty students and one bus driver were involved in Tuesday's rollover near the intersection of Highway C and Juniper Avenue.