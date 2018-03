Burn ban issued for all of Lee County, Iowa Posted: Thursday, April 10, 2014 11:29 AM EDT Posted:

Another Tri-States county has issued a burn ban.



The Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office in Des Moines has issued a burn ban for all of Lee County effective Wednesday.



State Fire Marshal Jeff Quigle says the office received a request to issue the burn ban from Denmark Fire Chief Neal Gathers on behalf of all departments in the county.



The burn ban is in effect until further notice