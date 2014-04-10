Autism support group holds annual awareness walk in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The streets of downtown Quincy were filled with blue Thursday night, and all for good cause.

Over 100 people gathered at Quincy Medical Group for its annual Autism Awareness Walk.
   
Members of the Quincy Area Autism Support Group were decked out in blue, and walked from QMG to Washington Park and back, to show support for the cause.

"Autism is diagnosed in a lot of kids recently," Event Coordinator Bryan Main said. "They're starting to see that be more developed, so it's good to get the awareness out. If you see that your child is falling behind at school maybe it's time to have a check-up, just to see where the strengths and weaknesses are."

The Autism Support Group will hold another event "What it's Like to Live with Autism" on April 22.


