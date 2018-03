A Pike County family is homeless today after fire destroyed their home Thursday night.



North Pike Fire Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Martin said a home was fully engulfed with fire rolling out the windows when they arrived to 37179 County Highway 6 just south of Fishhook shortly after 6 p.m.



Martin said firefighters were able to extinguish in just over an hour.



The State Marshal's Office will investigate the scene to determine a cause. The house is considered a total loss.