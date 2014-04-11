National group recognizes Quincy Medical Group as a great place to work Posted: Friday, April 11, 2014 12:41 PM EDT Posted:

The American Medical Group Association recognized Quincy Medical Group as a great place to work at its national conference.



It rated QMG as a top-two performer in employee satisfaction and among the top three in physician satisfaction.



"Receiving this recognition among the best medical groups in the country speaks volumes to the commitment of our physicians and employees," CEO Aric Sharp said. "Together our team has created a stellar working environment, which enables us to pursue our vision each day of providing the best outcome to every patient every time."



AMGA represents medical groups and is an advocate for accountable care.