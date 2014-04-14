WGEM News awarded top honors by Associated Press Posted: Monday, April 14, 2014 3:15 PM EDT Posted:

WGEM News Assignment Editor Travis Sloan at the AP Awards dinner.

Quincy's WGEM-TV received top honors from the Associated Press during the Illinois News Broadcasters Association's awards banquet held at Packard Plaza in downtown Peoria Saturday night.



The highlight of the night was a first place award for "Best Newscast." WGEM News also took home first place in the "Best Spot News" category.



Both of the awards recognized WGEM News' coverage of the Newcomb Hotel fire in downtown Quincy Sept. 6, 2013.



"We take our jobs as local journalists very seriously every day," News Director Chad Mahoney said. "During emergency situations, like the Newcomb Hotel fire, we know people count on us even more."



"We preempted programming that night so we could stay on the air and help first responders relay emergency information, such as apartment evacuations and street closures," Mahoney explained.



WGEM News competed against every television station in downstate Illinois to win the awards.



"Receiving awards such as these only motivates our journalists to work harder to better inform our viewers," Mahoney said.

