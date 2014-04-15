Board approves hospital funding again, forms committee

Keokuk Mayor Tom Marion says the city had no choice but to help bail out the financially struggling Keokuk Area Hospital again.

The Lee County Board of Supervisors voted again Thursday to give the financially struggling Keokuk Area Hospital more money after running into legal issues.

County officials approved the funding of just over $100,000 with 4-1 vote. Supervisors already approved the funding last week but after questions rose about the legality of the vote, a special meeting was called to vote again.



Board Chair Ernie Schiller also asked that a committee be formed to monitor the hospital's situation moving forward. Committee members will include county supervisors Ron Fedler and Matt Pflug, along with Keokuk Health Systems board member Greg Miller.