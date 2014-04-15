Sunset Apartment residents concerned about 8th and Vermont





City engineer Jeffrey Conte says the city will hold a public hearing in May to discuss feedback on whether to permanently remove the traffic signals at that intersection.









Without traffic signals, some pedestrians say the intersection has become a tricky area to cross."Sometimes I go to a class at Vermont Street Methodist Church, and I had to make two or three attempts because there was a lot more traffic. Since I used to live in San Diego, it kind of reminded me of that," Louise Macke said.