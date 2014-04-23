Hannibal Clinic's drug take back event Posted: Wednesday, April 23, 2014 9:00 AM EDT Posted:

A local event hopes to help people in the area dispose of old prescriptions in a proper and an environmentally safe manner.



Hannibal Clinic and The Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force have teamed up to host a drug take back event from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The event will be held at Hannibal Clinic's Family Practice at 100 Medical Drive.



Accepted items for drop off include prescription and over the counter medications, including controlled substances, liquid medications, prescription inhalers and medicated ointments or patches. Organizers suggest that you bring medications in their original packaging to avoid additional processing.



The take back will not accept illicit drugs, radioactive medications, bio-hazardous materials, glass thermometers, other medical devices or any sharp objects such as needles.



You should bring identification to verify that you are at least 18 years old. You may bring medications from anyone living in your household.



Individuals may participate in the event and are not required to be residents of Hannibal.



However, businesses like doctor's offices and pharmacies are excluded from the event.

