People walk in the 2012 Dogwood Parade
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce released the schedule for the annual Dogwood Festival.
This year's theme, "Top of the List," will include block parties, a parade, dance, activities and concerts with Quincy High School Concert Band.
2014 Dogwood Festival Schedule:
Wednesday, April 30
• 6:30 p.m. Quincy High School Concert Band & Orchestra Banquet Concert, Baldwin Gym
Thursday, May 1
• 7:00 p.m. Little King and Queen of Dogwood Pageant, Quincy Mall Center Court
• 7:00 p.m. Quincy Notre Dame High School Spring Choral Concert, QND Gymnasium
Friday, May 2
• 6:00 p.m. Neighborhood Block Parties, Various Locations. Sponsored by Y101 Radio
Saturday, May 3
• 8:00 a.m. Bake Sale, Quincy Museum, 1601 Maine Street
• 8:00-11:00 a.m. “Grab and Go” Breakfast at Quincy Junior High, 14h and Maine
• 8:30 a.m., Breakfast on the Lawn, First Christian Church, 1415 Maine
• 9:00 a.m.-6 p.m., Amusement rides, food, crafts in Washington Park.
• 9:30 a.m. Parade, 24th and Maine, proceeds west to 6th St. Please bring a canned food item for the “Operation Serve” collection for local pantries.
• 12:00-3:00 p.m., Entertainment at Fifth & Hampshire
• 1:00-4:00 p.m. Pet events, vendors and demonstrations, sponsored by Pet Supplies “Plus”
• 5:00-7:00 p.m., AAUW Annual Spring Fundraiser, Patio Party, 1680 Maine
• 6:00 p.m., “Rockin’ Around the Dogwoods” dinner dance, the Elks Club, 311 N. 2nd, sponsored by American Business Women’s Association. Music by Raised on Radio. Dinner at 6; dancing 7-11. Tickets are $25/person and are available at The Elks, Quincy Chamber of Commerce or from any ABWA member. For information, call 217-440-5675.
Sunday, May 4
• 12:00-4:00 p.m., Amusement Rides, food, crafts in Washington Park.
• 1:00-3:00 p.m., Entertainment, Fifth and Hampshire
• 1:00-4:00 p.m. Pet events, vendors and demonstrations, sponsored by Pet Supplies “Plus”
• 1:00-5:00 p.m. Quincy Preserves Spring, Behind Closed Doors Home Tour Six historic homes featured: 238 S 12th, 1450 Vermont, 1641 Hampshire, 1678 Hampshire, 1680 Maine Call 217-222-3432 for ticket information.
• 1:00-4:00 p.m. Architectural & History Tour of Quincy Junior High School, 14th and Maine. Tours start every 15 minutes.
• 2:00-3:30 p.m., Baccalaureate-Senior Retrospective 2014 Art Show reception, Quincy University, Gray Gallery.
• 7:00 p.m., Concert For Life, St. James Lutheran Church, 900 S. 17th. Please join us for a wonderful evening of uplifting music with Ralph Fairchild and his family.