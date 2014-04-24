BREAKING: JWCC baseball to forfeit wins - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

BREAKING: JWCC baseball to forfeit wins

Posted:
In a press conference this morning held on the campus at John Wood Community College, the school announced the Trail Blazers baseball team will be forced to forfeit 16 wins due to playing an ineligible player after an NJCAA audit.

According to WGEM Sports Director Ben Marth, a "discrepancy found in player's high school diploma or 'graduation certificate'" was the cause for the ruling.

Coach Greg Wathen told WGEM: "The guys were devastated. We felt like everything we've done is legit."

Before the ruling, JWCC had a 31-10 record and 18-6 in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

WGEM Sports will have more tonight at 6 and 10.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.