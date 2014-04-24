BREAKING: JWCC baseball to forfeit wins Posted: Thursday, April 24, 2014 11:16 AM EDT Posted:

In a press conference this morning held on the campus at John Wood Community College, the school announced the Trail Blazers baseball team will be forced to forfeit 16 wins due to playing an ineligible player after an NJCAA audit.



According to WGEM Sports Director Ben Marth, a "discrepancy found in player's high school diploma or 'graduation certificate'" was the cause for the ruling.



Coach Greg Wathen told WGEM: "The guys were devastated. We felt like everything we've done is legit."



Before the ruling, JWCC had a 31-10 record and 18-6 in the Midwest Athletic Conference.



WGEM Sports will have more tonight at 6 and 10.