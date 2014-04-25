Repairs needed for Curtis Creek Bridge Posted: Friday, April 25, 2014 7:49 PM EDT Posted:

County engineers recently inspected the Curtis Creek Bridge and found there was some damage that needed to be repaired.



The damage is being classified as cosmetic, meaning it doesn't affect the overall strength of the bridge but is comparable to general wear and tear. According to county engineers one of the main reasons is the salt used to clear ice from roads in the winter eats at the mortar in the joints between stones.



"All those need to be addressed more or less as a maintenance issue. The structure is not inadequate. It's structurally sound, I mean, it's safe to drive over at the posted limit," County Engineer Jim Frankenhoff said.



If the damage was structural, the bridge would have had to be closed completely. Inspections on the Curtis Creek Bridge happen once every two years.





