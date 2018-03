Quincy budget passes Posted: Monday, April 28, 2014 10:55 PM EDT Posted:

After two weeks of mulling over the numbers and the projects, Quincy aldermen have approved a new city budget.



At Monday night's city council meeting, aldermen voted 13 to 1 to approve the budget. Dan Brink was the lone no vote.



The $32.7 million dollar spending plan includes an increase of just over three percent from the current spending plan.



The budget takes effect May 1st.