Sign-up begins for Quincy's flat-rate garbage system

Posted: Monday, May 5, 2014 9:05 AM EDT

Sign-up for Quincy's flat-rate garbage system starts on Monday.



Quincy residents can sign up to receive a 95-gallon tote instead of paying for garbage stickers. Residents will have to pay an initial $60 lease fee to sign up and then a monthly residential charge of $12.99 will be assessed on their water bill once the service begins.



City officials said they are waiting to get in some preliminary numbers from the sign-up before they decide on a start date. Officials have set an estimated start date for the program sometime next January, but they need to determine the number of residents participating in the program first.



Residents can sign up by calling (217) 228-4580 if you have a password on your water account. If you don't have a password you can sign up at the water department on the second floor of City Hall in Quincy.



Sign-up is from now until June 6th.



Late sign-ups will not be accepted and another sign-up won't be available until about six months after the program starts.

