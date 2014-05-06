Local Catholic students go for the gold Posted: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 8:54 AM EDT Posted:

Local Catholic school students went for the gold Tuesday at the 22nd Annual Olympic Day competition.



Students from local Catholic schools in Hannibal, Mt. Sterling and Quincy in grades 5th through 8th participated in the event for most of the school day at Flinn Stadium.



Students competed in long jump, tug of war and track and field races, as well as many other athletic events.



St. Peter's School P.E. Teacher Nick Myers says kids not only get to compete against one another, but make friends with kids from other schools.



"It's a great team environment. You can hear behind me, everyone is cheering each other on. All the kids are involved in it. It's better than just doing a field day with your school to get the whole community involved and just go crazy," Myers said.



Olympic Day has been held annually since 1993.

