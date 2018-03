FEMA giving $1.2 million to help fix waste water plant Posted: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 5:40 PM EDT Posted:

US Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) says a FEMA grant for $1,297,179 will go to fix the Quincy Waste Water Treatment plant that was damaged by severe storms and flooding in April and May 2013.



Construction of the $4.3 million project began last month.



City Engineer Jeffrey Conte says insurance will cover a majority of the cost.