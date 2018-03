Hannibal High School baseball team makes donation to Honor Flight Posted: Saturday, May 10, 2014 7:37 PM EDT Posted:

The Hannibal high school baseball team has stepped up to help more veterans visit their memorials in Washington, D.C.



Saturday afternoon, in the middle of a tournament, the Pirates Baseball team presented Honor Flight representatives with a check for $1,798. There were also veterans in the stands for the games. They were asked to stand and be honored.



Veterans were also invited to watch the tournament free of charge, in thanks for their service.