Body of missing boater found on Argyle Lake, identity released Posted: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 7:59 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2014 11:38 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Search crews laboring through the night located the body of a missing boater on Argyle Lake near Colchester, Illinois.



Crews found the body around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday through the use of sonar detection. McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker says the body was identified as Derrick A. Hull, 22, of Coatsburg, Illinois.



McDonough County Coroner Eric Jameson says preliminary autopsy reports indicate drowning as the cause of death, with toxicology reports pending. Jameson said those will be available in 12-14 business days.



"It does appear that it's a straightforward accident," Jameson said, adding that no foul play is suspected.



VanBrooker tells WGEM News a 14-foot Jon boat began to take on water and sank late yesterday afternoon. Authorities say two people were on the boat; the other boater, Dustin R. Tanjerose, 22, of Camp Point, swam to shore, but couldn't find Hull. Hull was reported missing at 5:45 p.m.



The McDonough County Dive Rescue team was on scene. Illinois State Police was flying a specially-equipped plane over the lake that can detect heat signatures in the water. A dive team from Morgan County was also called on for help.



WGEM's Jenny Dreasler caught up with friends and former teammates of Hull's just hours after they found out he was a victim of the latest boating accident.



"I just can't believe it still. Devastated and shocked," Justin Nall said.



"He was the leader of the football team. We all looked up to him. It's just terrible that it happened to such a good guy at such a young age. He didn't deserve this at all," Patrick Flesner said.



"You never expect anything to happen especially to somebody like that such a nice guy." Alex Kindhart said.



"Unfortunately, we lost a great man last night, and a great friend," Brandon Edgar said.



This is the second boating accident in the Tri-states just in the past week. Crews in Ralls County Missouri recovered the body of a 62-year-old Terry Marshall on Monday, after his boat crashed on the Salt River and was thrown over board.



Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened on Argyle Lake Tuesday night. But one thing is for sure, law enforcement officials say this serves as a stern reminder to be safe when you're out on the water.



"Take the time to put on a life jacket. Maybe it's uncomfortable, maybe it takes a little bit of extra time. I don't care how good of a swimmer you are, or how confident you are in the water, I think a life jacket is a must," VanBrooker said.



The Illinois Department of Natural Resources also sent a team to reconstruct the accident. McDonough County Coroner Eric Jameson says an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.