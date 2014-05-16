Keokuk Area Hospital could receive $5 million loan from the stat - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk Area Hospital could receive $5 million loan from the state

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) - The financially struggling Keokuk Area Hospital may soon see another lifeline from the state of Iowa.

Hospital consultant Duane Fitch of Fitch Healthcare says the hospital is in talks with the state to receive a loan of up to $5 million.

Fitch says the funding is part of an economic development bill that has been approved by the House and the Senate, but it is still pending Governor Terry Branstad's signature.

The details of the loan are still not clear according to Fitch, but he says he is pleased with the state's interest in Keokuk and the hospital.




