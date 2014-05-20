Hannibal school to offer free summer breakfast and lunch Posted: Tuesday, May 20, 2014 11:17 AM EDT Posted:

School-aged kids and teenagers will be able to get a nutritious meal at least twice a day during the month of June without paying anything.



Hannibal Public Schools is offering any school-aged child up to 18 years old free breakfast and lunch.



The program also serves disabled adults who are determined by the state to be mentally or physically handicapped and who participate in a school program for the mentally or physically handicapped.



The program runs June 9 through June 27 Monday through Friday at Veterans Elementary School and at Hannibal Middle School.



Times are as follows:



Veterans Elementary School, 790 Veterans Road

Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00-12:00 p.m.



Hannibal Middle School, 4700 McMasters Avenue

Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00-12:00 p.m.

