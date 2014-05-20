Quincy stabbing victim in "good" condition - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy stabbing victim in "good" condition

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - A Quincy stabbing victim is listed in "good" condition Wednesday morning, according to Blessing Hospital officials.

Quincy Police Department officers responded to a reported stabbing at 814 Lind St. around 3:30 p.m. They found the victim, Michael Roberts, 39, at 8th and Elm Street and called in an ambulance to take him to Blessing Hospital.

When officers went back to the crime scene, Christopher Chapman was in the residence and told officers the suspect left the residence. Officers then found Lacinda White, 24, hiding in the residence after surveillance video revealed she didn't leave as Chapman said.

White was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Chapman was also arrested and charged with obstructing justice.

Sgt. Dan Duhamel said at the time of the release, Roberts was in surgery.
