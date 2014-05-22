Modular home falls off trailer near interchange of I-72 and I-I72 Posted: Thursday, May 22, 2014 9:24 AM EDT Posted:

A modular home fell off a tractor trailer Thursday morning near the interchange of I-172 and I-72.



Illinois State Police Trooper Brad Williams says the semi driver, Michael Overkamp, 43, of New Florence, Missouri, was traveling down the exit at 7:42 a.m. Thursday morning when the home broke off the base of the trailer, causing it to roll off. The semi truck did not tip over.



Trooper Williams says this shows the importance of slowing down on the interchange.



"This is a perfect example. Not an extremely heavy load, it is slightly oversized, but still obviously created a big problem, Williams said. "There was other traffic on the ramp when it happened.



"(There were) no other collisions, but as always it could have been a lot worse," Williams added.



Overkamp was not injured during the incident.





