Quincy man arrested after high speed chase

A Quincy man was arrested in Brown County on Monday night, after officers say he led them on a high speed chase.
According to Rushville Police Chief Chris Edwards, this all started out in Mt. Sterling. He says a Brown County deputy tried to pull over a white SUV over on a routine traffic stop. He says the vehicle then drove off, going over 100 miles per hour. Brown County Sheriff's deputies and officers with the Mt. Sterling Police department did not pursue the vehicle, but did continue to follow at a safe speed and distance.
Then Edwards says the vehicle came into Rushville city limits, and police continued to follow him. Edwards says they located the SUV on St. Louis Street, where the driver, 38 year old Reginald Williams, got out of the vehicle while it was still moving. He was arrested after a short foot chase.