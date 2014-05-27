Court date set for felony case against local sheriff

The first court date has been scheduled for the felony case against Pike County Sheriff Paul Petty.Court records show Petty is scheduled to appear Monday, June 2 at 3 p.m. at the Pike County Courthouse. Associate Judge Chet Vahle, out of Adams County, is assigned to the case.Petty is accused of official misconduct for an alleged action while serving as coroner. Pike County County Carrie Boyd filed the felony charge, claiming Petty ordered a body to be embalmed before toxicology test could be performed.The case in question involves John Edgar, who is accused of selling Milton resident Shandra Lopez heroin back in 2012. She later died of an overdose. Edgar was charged with drug-induced homicide. He was expected to enter a guilty plea Thursday, but the hearing was canceled when Boyd failed to show up.Edgar is now scheduled to enter the plea Friday, May 30.