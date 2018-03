Keokuk Depot receives more funding Posted: Wednesday, May 28, 2014 7:44 PM EDT Posted:

The Keokuk Depot recently got some much needed funding to help in its restoration efforts.



Questers International presented a grant of $6,000, along with an additional $8,500 from the proceeds of its September auction.



The grant money will be used to restore the interior woodwork.



Renovations have been ongoing for the last three years thanks to more than $80,000 in donations to help restore the station.