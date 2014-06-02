Macomb residents face felony drug charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Macomb residents face felony drug charges

Posted:
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) - Two Macomb residents now face felony drug charges after appearing in court.

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker says Michael Russell, 33, and Robin Myers, 50, both of Macomb, were charged Friday with Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, between 50-250 Grams.

The two made an appearance in U.S. District Court on Friday. They were arrested on May 15 following the crackdown of a countywide heroin distribution ring. Nearly 20 grams of heroin was seized during that time in Macomb and Colchester.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.