Macomb residents face felony drug charges Posted: Monday, June 2, 2014 11:35 AM EDT Posted:

Two Macomb residents now face felony drug charges after appearing in court.



McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker says Michael Russell, 33, and Robin Myers, 50, both of Macomb, were charged Friday with Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, between 50-250 Grams.



The two made an appearance in U.S. District Court on Friday. They were arrested on May 15 following the crackdown of a countywide heroin distribution ring. Nearly 20 grams of heroin was seized during that time in Macomb and Colchester.



