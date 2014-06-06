Police investigate possible abuse after 7-week-old baby hospitalized Posted: Friday, June 6, 2014 10:58 AM EDT Posted:

The Hannibal Police Department says it is investigating a case of possible child abuse after a seven-week-old baby was brought to Hannibal Regional Hospital with serious injuries Tuesday.



Hannibal mother Melinda Britt says her infant daughter, Nora, had been transferred to a St. Louis hospital, where she remained in critical condition.



Britt says she left Nora in the care of a trusted friend while she went to work late Tuesday evening. A few hours later, the care-taker brought the baby to Britt while she was at work, and that's when Britt says she realized the infant was ice cold and damp, and immediately rushed her to the hospital.



"You think you can trust someone," Britt said. "You've watched them. You've seen how they interact with her in your presence."



Britt says she is now working with authorities to track down the person who did this.



"She deserves to have justice for what's been done to her," Britt said. "She didn't deserve this. She didn't ask for this."



Hannibal Police Department investigators declined multiple requests for interviews with WGEM News about this case. They only confirm they are investigating a possible child abuse case, and did not release any other details.



If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Hannibal Police Department immediately.

