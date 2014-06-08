Hannibal man arrested in connection with injured 7-week-old baby - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal man arrested in connection with injured 7-week-old baby

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton announced two counts of assault in the first degree have been filed against Dustin Dye, 29, for allegedly causing serious injury to a seven-week-old baby after Dye was arrested by the Hannibal Police Department Saturday night.  


Hannibal police say officers arrested him at a family member's home without incident.

If convicted, Dye could face up to two consecutive life sentences. 

In a press release, Clayton said, "This case will be my highest priority.  It is shocking that a person could (allegedly) intentionally cause this type of harm to such a defenseless infant." 

The baby was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital when her mother, Melinda Britt, noticed she was cold and damp. The infant had been left in Dye's care. Dye is Britt's boyfriend.

Documents show Dye had visited his grandmother in a nursing home that day, and family members say he left angry after getting into an argument with his aunt when she wouldn't give him money. In documents, Dye's aunt stated he later threatened her through social media accounts before blocking her.

During questioning, Dye said he had been hiding because of all the accusations. He denied hurting the baby.

The baby remains in critical condition in a St. Louis hospital.
