Hospitalized baby doing better, off air ventilator

Dustin Dye
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -
The seven-week-old baby seriously injured last week in Hannibal is doing much better, according to a family member.
Kim Britt said Monday afternoon that her granddaughter, Nora, was showing progress. Doctors removed the air ventilator Monday morning and as long as there are no setbacks, Britt said she could be taken out of intensive care Tuesday.(Read "Police investigate possible abuse after 7-week-old baby hospitalized")
Nora was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital Tuesday with serious injuries consistent with child abuse. She was transferred to an undisclosed St. Louis hospital shortly after where she was initially on life-support.(Read "Hannibal man arrested in connection with injured 7-week-old baby")
Hannibal police arrested Dustin Dye, 29, Saturday night in connection with the child abuse case.