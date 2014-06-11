MoDot rallies for public support Posted: Wednesday, June 11, 2014 8:24 AM EDT Posted:

Missouri Department of Transportation officials reach out to the public Wednesday night for their input on a list of road projects. But the projects hinge on voters come August.



MoDOT officials are expected to present a list of planned projects and improvements that could be funded by a three quarter cent sales tax increase, also known as amendment seven.



Supporters said that without this tax approval, Missouri roads will see even further decline.



"The more farm to market roads, the lettered routes in Missouri. MoDot does their absolute best to keep up with potholes and things like that, but without some additional funding, probably the condition of some of those roads will take a decline," Transportation Planner David Cheek said.



MoDot Assistant Engineer Kevin James said residents need to familiarize themselves with the issues before the vote on August 5th.



"It's a very important issue. Transportation affects everybody. In our part of the state, most people drive. Even if you don't drive, you still go to the store and get the goods, get to the store in some form or fashion with our transportation system," James said.



The open house is Wednesday night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mark Twain Museum in Hannibal.



Another meeting will outline the issues in Kirksville at Truman State University on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. as well.



