Summer Music Institute underway in Quincy

Posted: Wednesday, June 11, 2014 4:07 PM EDT

Music is in the air this summer for some kids in Quincy.



The Summer Music Institute is underway at the Kroc Center for Quincy Public School students as well as some kids from neighboring schools.



It's a two week program that offers jazz camp this week and concert camp next week for students who want to further develop their musical skills.



Camp Director Debbie Johnson says the camp is also a way for student's to keep their skills fresh over summer break.



"Our goal also is to get them energized to keep practicing their instruments all summer long because just like reading or math you get the summer lapse if you don't have their instruments in their hands so we want to keep them playing as much as we can," Johnson said.



If you want to see the kids play, you can go to a concert this Friday at 11 a.m. It is free and open to the public at the worship theater in the Kroc Center in Quincy.

