Plans for new Salvation Army thrift store underway in Quincy, despite delays

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Plans for a new Salvation Army Thrift Store in Quincy that will be double the size of the current one on Maine Street is in the works.

Salvation Army officials say they're in the process of taking bids right now for the construction of the new location on the north side of the Kroc Center on Broadway.

Officials say they're a little delayed from their original schedule, but that's because of careful budget planning.

"The Salvation Army is very, very careful with every dollar it spends," Major Andy Miller said. "Whether it be here in Quincy or across the United States so we have to make sure that every "i" is dotted and every "t" is crossed. We are just very happy that we've gone through maybe the hardest part."

The new thrift shop is expected to open sometime late next spring and officials say it will have more parking spaces and an easier drop off location.





