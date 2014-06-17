Crowd of drivers show up for 48th Street meeting

A line stretched out the door at the informational meeting to inform residents about the upcoming plans for 48th Street in Quincy.

Adams County engineers plan to reduce the number of traffic lanes on 48th Street from four to two, and add a center turn lane and a bike lane. They're also looking to put a roundabout at the intersection of 48th and State, but there's been a lot of pushback from residents. Wednesday night, they had a chance to voice their opinions about that plan and other changes to 48th Street, and they didn't waste their opportunity."I don't believe there is any proof that it will improve safety," says Quincy residents Christi May. "Secondly, I don't think we need to be spending the money, and third, I think it's going to negatively impact the businesses in the area."May was one of hundreds who came to the public informational meeting to voice her concerns about the project. Residents who live along 48th street, like Shirley Crank, also left comments for the county and city urging officials not to move forward with reducing 48th street from four lanes to three."I saw a huge amount of traffic going North around 4:00 pm on Wednesday on both lanes," Crank said. "I would think that if they were to reduce it to one lane, it would be horrendous."While a majority of the people who came to the meeting were against the proposal, there were dozens, like Laura Sievert, in favor of the reduced lanes because they believe it would slow vehicles down and make way for bike lanes."There are so few places to get out in Quincy to get out on the roads and to feel like you're going to be safe biking and a nice dedicated bike lane, one that is coming at such a low cost that this is coming for us is a real opportunity in Quincy," Sievert said.Another major issue is switching the 4-way stop at 48th and State into a roundabout. Adams County Engineer Jim Frankenhoff said it could reduce major collisions and increase traffic flow, but resident Mike Krueger believes it's a waste of time and money."Most traffic circles are using yield signs, and all this traffic getting onto the circle is going to be a big headache for everybody to get on it and like I say it's a situation that lasts a couple hours a day," Krueger said.County officials say they'd like to meet with the city and make a decision on whether to move forward with the $1.5 million project by the end of next week. If they decide to do so, lane reduction work could start this summer and the roundabout project would start in 2016.