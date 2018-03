AJ's Dawgs Closes Posted: Tuesday, June 17, 2014 9:14 PM EDT Posted:

A downtown hot dog joint has closed their doors.



AJ's Dawgs, at the corner of 6th and Hampshire, is for lease.



Owner Angela Flachs says she decided to close up shop since she has moved to Florida, where she's originally from.



Flachs says it had nothing to do with business, and it also had nothing to do with her recent legal trouble. She was found guilty last month of aggravated battery for allegedly tasing a customer.